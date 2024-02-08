Jacaranda Little Planet

With my groin and hip injury, I am not able to get out quite as much as normal at the moment so I thought I would have a play with old photos for the next few days and turn them into Little Planets.This photo of jacaranda time was taken in October last year and here is a link to the original photo.We have finally had some rain for the last couple of days and the remaining plants in our garden which weren't scorched in the 39 degree C heat have perked up no end now. Nice to have some cooler weather for a few days too.