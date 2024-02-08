Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
Jacaranda Little Planet
With my groin and hip injury, I am not able to get out quite as much as normal at the moment so I thought I would have a play with old photos for the next few days and turn them into Little Planets.
This photo of jacaranda time was taken in October last year and here is a link to the original photo.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-10-20
We have finally had some rain for the last couple of days and the remaining plants in our garden which weren't scorched in the 39 degree C heat have perked up no end now. Nice to have some cooler weather for a few days too.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
4
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4319
photos
263
followers
140
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
19th October 2023 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
This turned out so beautifully, you did a wonderful job on it Babs.
Fortunately, we too are having cooler weather but unfortunately no rain in sight.
February 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Marvellous! Hope you are better soon.
February 8th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a wonderful image, your playtime was a success! :) I hope you are back to your old self very soon!
February 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this edit is superb
February 8th, 2024
