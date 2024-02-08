Previous
Jacaranda Little Planet by onewing
Photo 656

Jacaranda Little Planet

With my groin and hip injury, I am not able to get out quite as much as normal at the moment so I thought I would have a play with old photos for the next few days and turn them into Little Planets.

This photo of jacaranda time was taken in October last year and here is a link to the original photo.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-10-20

We have finally had some rain for the last couple of days and the remaining plants in our garden which weren't scorched in the 39 degree C heat have perked up no end now. Nice to have some cooler weather for a few days too.

8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This turned out so beautifully, you did a wonderful job on it Babs.

Fortunately, we too are having cooler weather but unfortunately no rain in sight.
February 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Marvellous! Hope you are better soon.
February 8th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a wonderful image, your playtime was a success! :) I hope you are back to your old self very soon!
February 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this edit is superb
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise