Jacaranda Time

Sorry I have been a bit absent this week, but we have had rather a hectic time.



Yesterday we had a lovely day out in Morpeth, and it was so nice to see the jacaranda trees blooming.



It was a long day, and we did lots of walking, set off early and didn't get home till after 5 pm. By the time we had had dinner I was tired and went to bed early.



Been off to keep fit class this morning and now I am going to have a rather lazy weekend and I will catch up with 365 and check out some of the photos taken at Morpeth too.