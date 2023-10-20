Previous
Jacaranda Time by onewing
Photo 545

Jacaranda Time

Sorry I have been a bit absent this week, but we have had rather a hectic time.

Yesterday we had a lovely day out in Morpeth, and it was so nice to see the jacaranda trees blooming.

It was a long day, and we did lots of walking, set off early and didn't get home till after 5 pm. By the time we had had dinner I was tired and went to bed early.

Been off to keep fit class this morning and now I am going to have a rather lazy weekend and I will catch up with 365 and check out some of the photos taken at Morpeth too.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Such a beautiful Jacaranda Babs & a wonderful capture & presentation. Big Fav.
October 20th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Amazing!
October 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A beauty
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise