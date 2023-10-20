Sign up
Previous
Photo 545
Jacaranda Time
Sorry I have been a bit absent this week, but we have had rather a hectic time.
Yesterday we had a lovely day out in Morpeth, and it was so nice to see the jacaranda trees blooming.
It was a long day, and we did lots of walking, set off early and didn't get home till after 5 pm. By the time we had had dinner I was tired and went to bed early.
Been off to keep fit class this morning and now I am going to have a rather lazy weekend and I will catch up with 365 and check out some of the photos taken at Morpeth too.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
3
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4207
photos
255
followers
124
following
149% complete
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
19th October 2023 1:00pm
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful Jacaranda Babs & a wonderful capture & presentation. Big Fav.
October 20th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Amazing!
October 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A beauty
October 20th, 2023
