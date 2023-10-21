Previous
Old Railway Station and Platform by onewing
Old Railway Station and Platform

For the next few days I will be posting photos taken at Morpeth on Thursday. Thanks for putting yesterday's Jacaranda Time on the TP and PP.

This one is for Annie @annied because she loves railway stations.

Sadly, the railway at Morpeth has now gone but the station and platform still remain.

@annied Here you go Annie, this one is for you. I know you love railway stations, but it is sad that the one at Morpeth no longer exists, just the buildings remain.
Annie D ace
@onewing ahh thank you Babs...it's been quite a long while since I've been down to look at the station....it's looking much better since then when it was a bit of a shambles 🧡
