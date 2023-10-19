Silver Gull

Very late posting tonight and sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but we are having a rather busy time.



Yesterday we were out at a U3A talk in the afternoon about the various shipwrecks in Newcastle, so interesting too. Then we were out for dinner with friends last night and today we have been out in Morpeth all day.



We didn't get home till late, and I am too tired tonight to look at the photos taken today so here is another photo taken on the breakwater a couple of days ago. I do love silver gulls with their red beaks and red feet.



It won't be long before I am off to bed as my eyes are closing. Will catch up with 365 tomorrow.