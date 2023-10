Rock Dove/Common Pigeon

As I was walking along the breakwater in Nelson Bay a few days ago I expected to see pelicans, gulls, cormorants etc but didn't expect to come across a pigeon. David said it is also called a rock dove, but I don't really know the difference.



We do get crested pigeons in our garden, but I have never seen a common pigeon or rock dove here before, maybe this one is on his holidays. There were two of them so I suppose they could have relocated here from the city.