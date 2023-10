Beached Or Just Visitors?

We have good news and bad news. The good news is we finally had some rain last night, the bad news is that it was only 3 mm. It still looks cloudy as you can see from this photo taken early this morning as I walked along the foreshore, but I don't think much more rain will be coming our way today.



Everywhere is looking so dry here. We are going to be in for a bushfire summer, I think.



Our house is hidden in the trees in the distance. Hope a bushfire doesn't come through here this summer.