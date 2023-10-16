Previous
Tangled Nets by onewing
Tangled Nets

I wasn't able to catch up with 365 yesterday because we were at the theatre with friends and then out for dinner last night. A lovely time and the play 'Don't Mention Casablanca' was excellent. It was about the director of the movie Casablanca Michael Curtiz and his relationship with one of his many illegitimate children.

This is another photo taken on Saturday.

At the end of the breakwater, I spotted this bunch of tangled nets. I don't know if they are being disposed of, but I loved the colours.
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, I love the colours too and they look great together.
October 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
great colours - 'Ghost Net Art' is a good use for the abandoned ones
October 16th, 2023  
