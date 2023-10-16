Tangled Nets

I wasn't able to catch up with 365 yesterday because we were at the theatre with friends and then out for dinner last night. A lovely time and the play 'Don't Mention Casablanca' was excellent. It was about the director of the movie Casablanca Michael Curtiz and his relationship with one of his many illegitimate children.



This is another photo taken on Saturday.



At the end of the breakwater, I spotted this bunch of tangled nets. I don't know if they are being disposed of, but I loved the colours.