Photo 767
First Day of Winter
It is the first day of winter here in Australia today and I had to go into Nelson Bay this morning.
It bucketed down and we had 40 mm rain in 2 hours. The rain has eased off a bit now, but I think it has set in for the day.
This photo was taken through the windscreen of my car near the marina. I guess there will be no whale watch boats going out today and no picnics either at the picnic tables.
The splodges on the picture are raindrops on the windscreen.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Yao RL
ace
Looking rather grim.
June 1st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I read about the forecasted huge band of rain over Australia. The word bucket tells all! Looks utterly miserable!
June 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow! We have been waiting for the forecast rain but so far, while it has turned very cold, it's not happening!
June 1st, 2024
eDorre
ace
Cool looking shot
June 1st, 2024
