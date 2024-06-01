First Day of Winter

It is the first day of winter here in Australia today and I had to go into Nelson Bay this morning.



It bucketed down and we had 40 mm rain in 2 hours. The rain has eased off a bit now, but I think it has set in for the day.



This photo was taken through the windscreen of my car near the marina. I guess there will be no whale watch boats going out today and no picnics either at the picnic tables.



The splodges on the picture are raindrops on the windscreen.