Previous
Photo 768
Morpeth Bridge Solarized
We had 118 mm rain in the last 24 hours, but the rain has finally stopped. It is still chilly though and I luckily, I have had a quiet weekend at home.
I decided to have a play with some old photos and solarize them and this is one I posted back in November last year.
Here is the original.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-11-01
I like the colour of the sky in the solarized version and this picture reminds me of a page from a picture book. Quite like the result.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
L. H.
ace
How fun! I like it!
June 2nd, 2024
