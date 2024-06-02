Previous
Morpeth Bridge Solarized by onewing
Photo 768

Morpeth Bridge Solarized

We had 118 mm rain in the last 24 hours, but the rain has finally stopped. It is still chilly though and I luckily, I have had a quiet weekend at home.

I decided to have a play with some old photos and solarize them and this is one I posted back in November last year.

Here is the original.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-11-01

I like the colour of the sky in the solarized version and this picture reminds me of a page from a picture book. Quite like the result.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

L. H. ace
How fun! I like it!
June 2nd, 2024  
