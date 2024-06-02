Morpeth Bridge Solarized

We had 118 mm rain in the last 24 hours, but the rain has finally stopped. It is still chilly though and I luckily, I have had a quiet weekend at home.I decided to have a play with some old photos and solarize them and this is one I posted back in November last year.Here is the original.I like the colour of the sky in the solarized version and this picture reminds me of a page from a picture book. Quite like the result.