Morpeth Bridge

I really lived dangerously taking this photo of Morpeth Bridge because I had to stand in the middle of the road to get the angle right.



Luckily David kept an eye open for me and told me when cars were coming up behind me and also when cars were turning left and right into me too. He does come in handy when I am taking photos.



I love this bridge. It opened in 1898 and now I think it is heritage listed.