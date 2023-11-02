Previous
Under Morpeth Bridge by onewing
Under Morpeth Bridge

We have been out with the walking group today and then out for lunch and just got home. I will check out today's photos later but for now I will finish the Morpeth photos.

It was much easier taking this photo underneath the bridge as we walked along the riverbank. At least we didn't have to check out traffic as we did with yesterday's shot.

I did nearly tread on a water dragon though that was next to the bridge. He wasn't going to move, and I didn't spot him until I got very close. I did take a photo of him and then he wandered off down the riverbank.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy ace
I like the lines vertical, horizontal and diagonal.
November 2nd, 2023  
*lynn ace
cool shot
November 2nd, 2023  
