A Closer Look at Morpeth Bridge. by onewing
Photo 559

A Closer Look at Morpeth Bridge.

I thought I would post another photo of the underside of Morpeth Bridge. This time I used the struts in yesterday's photo as a tripod to steady the picture and get a closer shot.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dawn ace
Nice shapes
November 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
Lovely alignment.
November 3rd, 2023  
