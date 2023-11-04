Previous
Anna Bay Walk by onewing
Anna Bay Walk

On Thursday we were out with the walking group and walked over the paths through Anna Bay, Boat Harbour and ending the walk at Birubi where we had lunch.

Here is a collage of some of our walk.
Babs

What a beautiful spot! Love the collage and water colors
November 4th, 2023  
