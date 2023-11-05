Sign up
Photo 561
Lifeguard on Duty
It is bucketing down with rain today and I am having a quiet day at home so here is another photo from our walk on Thursday.
Our walk ended here at Birubi Beach where we had lunch at the Surf Lifesaving Club Restaurant.
Not many swimmers or surfers so I think the lifeguards had a quiet day.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4223
photos
257
followers
126
following
Yao RL
ace
Melbourne is sunny and warm.
November 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and capture, such a gorgeous beach scene. I miss the camels though ;-)
November 5th, 2023
