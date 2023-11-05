Previous
Lifeguard on Duty by onewing
Photo 561

Lifeguard on Duty

It is bucketing down with rain today and I am having a quiet day at home so here is another photo from our walk on Thursday.

Our walk ended here at Birubi Beach where we had lunch at the Surf Lifesaving Club Restaurant.

Not many swimmers or surfers so I think the lifeguards had a quiet day.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Melbourne is sunny and warm.
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and capture, such a gorgeous beach scene. I miss the camels though ;-)
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise