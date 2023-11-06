Previous
Birubi Camels by onewing
Birubi Camels

When I posted the Lifeguards on Duty photo yesterday Diana @ludwigsdiana wanted to know where the camels were, so I knew I had to include this photo of them.

Just as we were going into the cafe for lunch at Birubi after our walk I spotted the camels in the distance and had to take their picture. I can't go to Birubi without including the camels can I.
Babs

My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana Here you go Diana, just for you.
November 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Good for Diana to remember that. Love the photo of the camel train.
November 6th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Two people on each camel - - I guess they sit between the humps! Nice clear focus!
November 6th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great capture.
November 6th, 2023  
