Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 562
Birubi Camels
When I posted the Lifeguards on Duty photo yesterday Diana
@ludwigsdiana
wanted to know where the camels were, so I knew I had to include this photo of them.
Just as we were going into the cafe for lunch at Birubi after our walk I spotted the camels in the distance and had to take their picture. I can't go to Birubi without including the camels can I.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4224
photos
257
followers
126
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Here you go Diana, just for you.
November 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Good for Diana to remember that. Love the photo of the camel train.
November 6th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Two people on each camel - - I guess they sit between the humps! Nice clear focus!
November 6th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great capture.
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close