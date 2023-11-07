Sign up
Previous
Photo 563
Melbourne Cup Day Hat Bargains
It is Melbourne Cup Day today and women wearing hats is a feature of race day.
I saw these hats outside a charity shot last week and wonder if anyone bought one for Melbourne Cup Day. I am sure they were a bargain. ha ha
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
6
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4225
photos
257
followers
128
following
Walks @ 7
ace
What fun hats, nice capture
November 7th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Great capture of such a fun variety of hats
November 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, that sure is quite a variety there.
November 7th, 2023
julia
ace
So which one did you get Babs.. the little yellow # looks a bit of you..
November 7th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
What an excellent selection
November 7th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
A couple of these look like they would have been perfect!
November 7th, 2023
