Previous
Melbourne Cup Day Hat Bargains by onewing
Photo 563

Melbourne Cup Day Hat Bargains

It is Melbourne Cup Day today and women wearing hats is a feature of race day.

I saw these hats outside a charity shot last week and wonder if anyone bought one for Melbourne Cup Day. I am sure they were a bargain. ha ha
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
What fun hats, nice capture
November 7th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Great capture of such a fun variety of hats
November 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, that sure is quite a variety there.
November 7th, 2023  
julia ace
So which one did you get Babs.. the little yellow # looks a bit of you..
November 7th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
What an excellent selection
November 7th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
A couple of these look like they would have been perfect!
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise