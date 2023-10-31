Previous
Eternal Souls by onewing
We don't really celebrate Halloween here in Australia, but I thought I would post a Halloween photo today anyway.

I took a photo of the three masks taken at our photo club a few years ago

http://365project.org/onewing/365/2015-11-25

and thought I would use that photo to do a bit of Annfoolery @olivetreeann and in the process I came up with this.
