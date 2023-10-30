Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
Dancing Teddies
Posting a bit early today because our hot water heater died at the weekend, and we are waiting for a chap to come and replace it today.
I saw these teddies on the walls of Morpeth Gallery and thought they would make a fun collage. The top left girl is a bit cheeky isn't she. ha ha.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags
ace
Oh so cute!
October 30th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Perfect for a nursery.
October 30th, 2023
Rick
ace
Cute.
October 30th, 2023
