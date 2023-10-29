Previous
Follow the Leader by onewing
Photo 554

Follow the Leader

After I posted yesterday's Rugs in Morpeth Street art photo, I thought I would carry on that theme and post two signs outside Morpeth Gallery. I just loved the old chap on the right struggling to keep up with the others.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise