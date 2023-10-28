Sign up
Previous
Photo 553
Rugs in Morpeth
Rugs in Morpeth was created by artist Patricia Van Lubek. I have taken photos of her street art before but in Maitland. She also has a shop in Maitland where she sells her artworks.
Here is a link to her website if you are interested.
https://www.vanlubeck.com/blog/tag/public-art/
https://www.vanlubeck.com/paintings/
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And people dare to drive and park on these beauties!
October 28th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
So interesting Babs and thanks for the links. She is really telented.
October 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful shots of the work of this amazing artist! Thanks for the interesting links, she sure is very talented.
October 28th, 2023
