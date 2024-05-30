Sign up
Previous
Photo 765
Gently Floating
As I was walking around the marina a few days ago I spotted this leaf gently floating along on the water.
Almost winter here only 2 days till the first day of winter but it is a beautiful sunny day today and 23 degrees c.
Still been a bit absent at the moment but hopefully will have a quiet weekend.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D
ace
beautiful Babs - I see a little bird peeking out top left hahaha
May 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
@annied
Ha ha have you been back on the giggle juice again Annie.
May 30th, 2024
