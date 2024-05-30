Previous
Gently Floating by onewing
As I was walking around the marina a few days ago I spotted this leaf gently floating along on the water.

Almost winter here only 2 days till the first day of winter but it is a beautiful sunny day today and 23 degrees c.

Still been a bit absent at the moment but hopefully will have a quiet weekend.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Annie D ace
beautiful Babs - I see a little bird peeking out top left hahaha
May 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
@annied Ha ha have you been back on the giggle juice again Annie.
May 30th, 2024  
