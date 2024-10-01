Sign up
Previous
Photo 502
Apache late in the day, Mach Loop
Another first for me in the Loop. At this time in the afternoon I found the lighting conditions difficult. It was bright and hazy. I was ready to pack up but I'm glad I stayed on. I think better with a black background. What do you think?
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
0
0
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
502
photos
41
followers
39
following
137% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
