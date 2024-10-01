Previous
Apache late in the day, Mach Loop by clifford
Photo 502

Apache late in the day, Mach Loop

Another first for me in the Loop. At this time in the afternoon I found the lighting conditions difficult. It was bright and hazy. I was ready to pack up but I'm glad I stayed on. I think better with a black background. What do you think?
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise