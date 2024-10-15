Previous
Spectacled Owl by clifford
Photo 512

Spectacled Owl

I visited a bird local bird of prey centre for a half day just to experience different raptors and photograph them. The falconry centre at Hagley. Over the next week I'm going to show some portraits of them.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise