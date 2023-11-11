Previous
Evening Shadows by cmf
14 / 365

Evening Shadows

Couldn’t resist capturing this long-legged look whilst out walking this evening!
Budens village, Algarve
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Chrissie

@cmf
