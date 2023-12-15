Previous
Cat-sitting by cmf
48 / 365

Cat-sitting

As temporary butler to this little Miss, I’m constantly being judged and (probably) found wanting 🙄
15th December 2023

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
