Tree of Light by cmf
49 / 365

Tree of Light

Beautiful Tree of Light in Broadway yesterday evening. The lights are dedicated to loved ones who are no longer with us and the tree is a stunning feature of the High Street.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
