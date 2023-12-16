Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Tree of Light
Beautiful Tree of Light in Broadway yesterday evening. The lights are dedicated to loved ones who are no longer with us and the tree is a stunning feature of the High Street.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
0
0
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
1
365
iPhone 11
15th December 2023 8:11pm
tree
light
december2023
