Previous
50 / 365
Dirty Knees
Such cute faces! And I was amused by the dirty knees of these inquisitive sheep.
Broadway, yesterday morning
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
1
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
green
,
sheep
,
countryside
Junan Heath
ace
Cute capture! Love the title!
December 17th, 2023
