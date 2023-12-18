Previous
Yum! by cmf
Yum!

Today was the last day of looking after this gorgeous boy. We stopped by at the Crown and Trumpet in Broadway after our walk, a favourite pit-stop for us all ❤️.
Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Junan Heath ace
Delightful capture!
December 18th, 2023  
