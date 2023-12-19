Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
52 / 365
Travellers’ Joy
Aka Old Man’s Beard, or clematis vitalba. Found along the hedgerows around the village. I love the way the sun has brightened the field behind this winter hedge
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
52
photos
19
followers
20
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th December 2023 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
countryside
KWind
ace
Nice textures!
December 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close