Travellers’ Joy by cmf
52 / 365

Travellers’ Joy

Aka Old Man’s Beard, or clematis vitalba. Found along the hedgerows around the village. I love the way the sun has brightened the field behind this winter hedge
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
14% complete

KWind ace
Nice textures!
December 21st, 2023  
