Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
144 / 365
Rockrose
Beautifully delicate, yet extremely hardy, native to Western Mediterranean. The leaves are shiny due to a resin, which protects the plants from predators and the foliage is highly aromatic in hot sun.
Aka Cistus ladaniferus, gum rockrose and brown-eyed rockrose, they are commonly used in perfumes and cosmetics.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
144
photos
34
followers
31
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th March 2024 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
spring
,
textures
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close