Rockrose by cmf
Rockrose

Beautifully delicate, yet extremely hardy, native to Western Mediterranean. The leaves are shiny due to a resin, which protects the plants from predators and the foliage is highly aromatic in hot sun.

Aka Cistus ladaniferus, gum rockrose and brown-eyed rockrose, they are commonly used in perfumes and cosmetics.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
