Walking with Dinosaurs

Dinosaur footprints at Salema beach, Portugal. Palaeontologists report that the rock shelf, showing the prints, was originally the muddy bottom of a lagoon and the footprints were well preserved in the sediment. The prints are thought to be those of an Ornithopod - specifically an iguanodon - a large dinosaur that could grow up to twelve metres in length and weigh over three and a half tonnes.