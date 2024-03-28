Previous
Wind and Waves by cmf
Wind and Waves

The stormy seas have brought out local kite surfers in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
