152 / 365
Bubbles and Froth
Thrashing waves in Salema today
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
5
4
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
153
photos
35
followers
32
following
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
March 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely amazing
March 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
March 31st, 2024
Zilli
Aaaah, heaven on earth!
March 31st, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I like all the different blues.
April 1st, 2024
