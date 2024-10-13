Previous
Next
Caravela Boa Esperança by cmf
350 / 365

Caravela Boa Esperança

Replica of a 15th century caravel, moored in Lagos Marina, Portugal. She has covered many nautical miles and has appeared in several films and documentaries.

The caravels were innovative vessels designed by the Portuguese in the 15th century to navigate uncharted waters with agility and speed. Their unique design combined elements from both Christian and Muslim shipbuilding traditions.

Boa Esperança (which translates to “Good Hope”) was named after Cape of Good Hope in South Africa – signifying Portugal’s ambitions for discovery during this period.

https://explorial.com/sights/lagos-replica-caravela-boa-esperanca/
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise