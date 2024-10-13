Caravela Boa Esperança

Replica of a 15th century caravel, moored in Lagos Marina, Portugal. She has covered many nautical miles and has appeared in several films and documentaries.The caravels were innovative vessels designed by the Portuguese in the 15th century to navigate uncharted waters with agility and speed. Their unique design combined elements from both Christian and Muslim shipbuilding traditions.Boa Esperança (which translates to “Good Hope”) was named after Cape of Good Hope in South Africa – signifying Portugal’s ambitions for discovery during this period.