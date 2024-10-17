Previous
Sunbathing Ladybird by cmf
Sunbathing Ladybird

Gorgeous light from the sun this morning, shining on the begonias and ladybird 🐞
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Chrissie

Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the simplicity
October 17th, 2024  
