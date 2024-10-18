Sign up
Previous
355 / 365
Autumn Leaves, Summer Sky
Glorious day in Broadway, and the tulip tree leaves look gorgeous against the blue sky.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
sky
leaves
trees
autumn
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 18th, 2024
