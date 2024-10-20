Sign up
357 / 365
Forever Autumn
“Like the sun through the trees you came to love me ….”
(Justin Hayward, War of the Worlds)
Dover’s Hill, Weston-sub-Edge
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
1
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
357
photos
57
followers
52
following
97% complete
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Tags
green
,
sun
,
trees
,
woodland
,
autumn
,
sunshine
,
landscapes
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful rays
October 20th, 2024
