Previous
358 / 365
Vale of Evesham
It was worth the steep, muddy trek up Dover’s Hill to enjoy the view of the Vale of Evesham, with the Black Mountains of South Wales in the distance.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
1
0
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
365 Year 1
iPhone 11
19th October 2024 3:16pm
sky
trees
clouds
landscape
countryside
Paul J
Beautiful landscape.
October 21st, 2024
