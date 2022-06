Circles.

We have been to one of my fav restaurant in Lausanne : “eat me “.

I just noticed all my plates at the restaurant were related to circles.

1- a crab/green apple wreath

2- bao filled with marinated cabbage and grilled tofu in a round bamboo steamer.

3- grilled fish with very tasty quinoa and round spots of different and colorful sauces.

4- a dome of a lychee mousse with a raspberry panacotta hidden inside.

Portions are really small but I share 1,2,4 with my husband.