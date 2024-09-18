Previous
Next
Saint-Medard church. by cocobella
Photo 4619

Saint-Medard church.

18th September 2024 18th Sep 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Such a lovely old church.
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise