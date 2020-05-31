Previous
Three hearts. by cocobella
Three hearts.

Taken in Mulhouse, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam ace
Nice one!
May 30th, 2020  
Kathy ace
I like this double exposure effect.
May 30th, 2020  
