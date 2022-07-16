Previous
Next
Hearts by the windows. by cocobella
Photo 2329

Hearts by the windows.

Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
638% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise