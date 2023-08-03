Sign up
Previous
Photo 2712
Making heart.
Taken in Montpellier, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13226
photos
174
followers
177
following
2707
2708
4205
2709
4206
2710
2711
2712
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
10th July 2023 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
montpellier
,
theme-heart-coco
,
streetheart
Maggiemae
ace
Made me smile!
August 3rd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Made me laugh…. I’ll be there in November. Hope they still have the nice murals. Maybe more!
August 3rd, 2023
