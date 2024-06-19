Sign up
Previous
Photo 3033
Somebody loves Zaza.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
3
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14931
photos
155
followers
163
following
830% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
7th November 2023 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
annecy
,
theme-heart-coco
Corinne C
ace
Superbe composition et quelle histoire ! Il semblerait que ce quelqu'un a offert une glace à Zaza ?
June 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!!
June 18th, 2024
Corinne
ace
@corinnec
oui en effet !
June 18th, 2024
