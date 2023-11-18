Sign up
Previous
Photo 1620
Solitary oak tree
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
2
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5381
photos
101
followers
29
following
443% complete
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1034
1618
2724
1035
1619
1036
2725
1620
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2023 4:34pm
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot
November 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
November 18th, 2023
