Previous
Photo 1682
Sunset in back of my apartment
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
1
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5570
photos
108
followers
27
following
460% complete
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1096
2788
1097
1681
2789
1682
1098
2790
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
My favorites
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2024 6:07pm
Bec
ace
Beautiful John
March 4th, 2024
