Previous
Next
Reflections by cookingkaren
Photo 669

Reflections

Just taken on my phone as we went for an early evening walk. The light was just right & captured this on the lake at Young’s Park, Goodrington.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise