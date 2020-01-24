Previous
Next
Buddy by cookingkaren
Photo 670

Buddy

This is my friend’s dog, Buddy. He’s just turned one! If you look back to my photos from Jan 2019 you will see him as a puppy. He may be fully grown now but he’s still just as cute!
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Karen Miller

ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise