Photo 678
Dolly
Look at that face! My in-laws dog, Dolly looking sorry for herself & trying to get me to stroke her whilst she was in the back of the car.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
0
1
Karen Miller
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
7th February 2020 9:20am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
dog
