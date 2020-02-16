Sign up
Photo 682
St. Ives in the Rain
St. Ives in Cornwall is still pretty, even on a wet Sunday at the tail end of Storm Dennis!
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Karen Miller
ace
@cookingkaren
I started this project on New Years Day 2016 after my sister suggested it. I hope to see it as a fun & creative project...
1386
photos
69
followers
48
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
16th February 2020 1:09pm
street
rain
cobbled
cornwall
julia
ace
What a great looking street .. reminds me of a Dr Martin street ..
February 17th, 2020
